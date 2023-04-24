Tesla brings back regenerative braking options on its electric cars

Tesla is releasing a new software update that brings back regenerative braking options for its electric cars.

Tesla previously allowed drivers to adjust the strength of the regenerative braking, which is one of the coolest features of electric vehicles.

Instead of using a traditional braking system, an EV’s electric motor can reverse power to slow down the vehicle, all the while recuperating the energy in deceleration. This feature can even enable one-pedal driving since, other than in emergency situations, you won’t need to touch the brake pedal and activate the regular brakes.

The feature became such an important aspect of driving an electric vehicle that Tesla decided to eliminate the adjustable regenerative braking strength in 2020, instead locking all drivers into the strongest setting. This forces drivers to drive the automaker’s electric cars in the most efficient way possible.

But now, Tesla is bringing back the option in a new software upgrade, which the company is starting to push to its fleet.

With the update, the automaker is again offering “standard” and “low” settings:

Standard: Provides the maximum amount of regenerative braking. When you release the accelerator pedal, your vehicle will slow down. Low: Limits regenerative braking. When you release the accelerator pedal, your vehicle will take longer to slow down and coast farther than if set to “Standard”.

Tesla owners can find the newly returning options under Controls > Pedals & Steering > Regenerative Braking.

Electrek’s Take

While I think people should be driving on “standard” the vast majority of the time, I also like having options.

Some drivers argue that it’s safer to use a lower regenerative braking setting when driving in the snow or other non-ideal conditions.

Others also believe that a lower setting offers an option that drivers who are new to electric cars can use to ease their way into using regenerative braking.