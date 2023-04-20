Quick Charge Podcast: April 20, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla (TSLA) crashes despite strong earnings; is the credibility going away?
- Elon Musk says (again) Tesla might achieve ‘full autonomy’ this year, but what does it even mean?
- Tesla finally brings its trip planner to its mobile app
- Rivian R1T and R1S now qualify for (some) of the EV tax credit
- What’s next for Lordstown (RIDE) after NASDAQ stock delisting notice?
- Ford F-150 Lightning finally joins European market, beginning sales in EV-centric Norway
- Volvo Group electric truck deliveries soar 254% in the first quarter
