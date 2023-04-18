Hyundai teams up with itselectric to test curbside EV chargers for city use

Soon you will be able to pull up and charge just about anywhere. Hyundai CRADLE, the open tech innovation unit from the Hyundai Motor Group, is partnering with Brooklyn-based EV charging firm itselectric and the New York City Economic Development Corporation to showcase curbside EV charging stations for city use.

Launched in 2017, Hyundai CRADLE opened its first location in Silicon Valley, the heart of innovation. The business unit invests in potential startups alongside developing its own projects to advance future mobility tech.

Formerly known as Hyundai Ventures, the business unit focuses on areas including eco-friendly energy, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), mobility services, smart cities, and advanced materials to fuel the South Korean automakers’ growth into new high-growth markets.

For example, in 2018, Hyundai, through its subsidiary, invested in EV battery startup Ionic Materials to enable lower-cost and better-performing solid-state batteries with a new solid polymer electrolyte.

Hyundai CRADLE is partnering with top university research teams, AI companies, investment institutions, and more to develop the future of mobility.

Hyundai’s latest partnership is designed to make public EV charging more accessible in cities with curbside infrastructure.

itselectric’s curbside charger with fully detachable charging cord MVP (Source: itselectric)

Hyundai testing curbside EV charging

Hyundai CRADLE formed a new partnership Tuesday with itselectric and New York City Economic Development Corporation to demo curbside EV charging stations specifically designed for city use.

According to the company, the EV chargers will be North America’s first compact, durable, and user-friendly charge posts with a fully detachable charging cord.

The partnership will be itselectric’s first pilot and largest public demo of its charging network, which offers revenue sharing for residential property owners.

The pilot is the result of the company being named a finalist in the Hyundai CRADLE’s EV Open Innovation Challenge. Finalists were chosen based on their potential to expand access to EVs and improve charging infrastructure.

Six chargers have been deployed at the Brooklyn Army Terminal and the Brooklyn Navy Yard as part of the pilot. For two months, all six ports will be tested by local EV drivers, allowing them to validate the product’s utility.

Henry Chung, senior vice president and head of Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley, explains how curbside EV chargers can provide a role in accelerating the zero-emissions rollout, saying:

Curbside charging is an important part of the EV charging ecosystem that can provide access for those who rely on public charging, and we look forward to exploring this opportunity.

With itselectric’s “behind the meter” approach, municipal budgets will have zero impact. The company partners with US cities to install, operate, and maintain chargers at no cost to the city or property owner while also allowing them to earn passive income monthly.

The technology is designed to accelerate EV adoption by expanding access to public infrastructure in places that currently lack it.