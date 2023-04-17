 Skip to main content

Tesla’s price cuts are a challenge to automakers, says Renault CEO

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Apr 17 2023 - 8:31 am PT
14 Comments
Renault electric

Tesla’s recent further price cuts should be taken as a “warning” for other automakers amid what some see as an “EV price war,” says Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive.

Since the start of the year, Tesla has adjusted its pricing many times, including two significant price drops across its entire lineup.

The aggressive price drops have led other automakers to reduce the price of their electric vehicles – leading some to believe that Tesla might have started a price war.

Now following the most recent price drop in Europe last week, Fabrice Cambolive, the head of the Renault brand, said that he believes automakers should take Tesla price cuts as a “warning” (via Reuters):

It’s clear that Tesla cutting prices is a challenge, starting with the cost side of things. It’s a warning that we are looking at.

Renault has slightly discounted its electric Megane, leading to a surge in sales in March, but the price reductions weren’t as deep as Tesla’s.

Nevertheless, the CEO said that it is looking at the price of its electric vehicles market by market for potential adjustments:

We will analyze country by country, market by market, which level of competitiveness we need to have to stay in the match.

Tesla’s own price cuts have been successful in increasing sales, with Tesla delivering a new record number of vehicles last quarter.

However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is insisting that the automaker is not “starting a price war”:

We’re not “starting a price war”, we’re just lowering prices to enable affordability at scale.

But historically, Tesla has sold vehicles for whatever buyers have been willing to pay. In 2020 and 2021, Tesla increased prices, and while it was partly due to cost increases, the automaker’s gross margins also greatly increased during that time.

Now Tesla’s industry-leading gross margin is going to be tested this week as the automaker is expected to release its Q1 results on Wednesday. Investors are going to be looking at how big of a hit the gross margin has taken with the first wave of price cuts.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Renault

Renault

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger