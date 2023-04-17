Quick Charge Podcast: April 17, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla faces backlash from Giga Shanghai workers after cutting performance bonus over a death
- Tesla’s price cuts are a challenge to automakers, says Renault CEO
- Tesla battery supplier Panasonic is looking for a new factory in the US
- US Treasury: Rivian, VW, Nissan, others lose full $7,500 EV tax credit, Tesla base Model 3 cut in half
- GM expects entire EV lineup to qualify for full $7,500 tax credit as Bolt EV inventory runs low
- Ford Pro says don’t doubt the F-150 Lightning’s towing ability, here are the facts
- BMW unveils its fastest, most powerful electric vehicle yet in the i7 M70 sedan
- Is this on-street overhead EV charging arm hot or not?
