Quick Charge Podcast: April 13, 2023

- Tesla’s (TSLA) share of the US EV market is declining, but there’s more to the story
- Is this a leaked photo of the Tesla Model 3 refresh? If so, wow
- Ford rolls out UK’s first hands-free driving tech and first-of-its-kind system approved in Europe
- Ford chasing more world records and bigger wheelies with electric Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800
- Want to test drive a Lucid Air? Here’s your chance during a 40-plus city ‘Dream Ahead Tour’
- VW brand chief not concerned with e-fuels: ‘by 2035, combustion is over’
