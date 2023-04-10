Tesla Cybertruck prototype spotted with new steel wheels

A Tesla Cybertruck prototype has been spotted with new steel wheels as we try to track changes on the beta prototypes ahead of the start of production.

As we previously reported, Tesla has built a fleet of beta Cybertruck prototypes to test ahead of the start of production this summer.

Over the last few months, we started spotting those Cybertruck prototypes around California.

Every time we see a new prototype, we try to see new design features that might end up in the production version – like an updated front-end and the monstrous wiper coming back on a recent sighting or the jacked-up air suspension spotted a few weeks ago.

Now a new Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted at Fremont factory, and it has a bunch of measurement devices (via Cybertruck Owners Club):

The measurement devices are likely used as part of the chassis testing ahead of the start of production.

Furthermore, the vehicle is equipped with previously unseen steel wheels.

On the wheel, there seem to be Wheel Force Transducers, which is a multi-axial precision measuring system that captures three forces and moments on a rotating wheel, according to the manufacturer Kistler:

Wheel force transducers are designed for use in the development and testing of complete chassis and chassis components of different vehicles such as passenger cars, SUV, commercial vehicles, race cars and industrial vehicles. During measurement, a wheel force transducer replaces a standard wheel and measures the forces and moments acting on the tire contact patch.

Tesla is ramping up its testing of the electric pickup truck as the timeline to the start of production is just months away.

Tesla recently said that it aims to bring the Cybertruck to production this summer, but we shouldn’t expect significant deliveries until 2024, when the automaker will ramp up to volume production.