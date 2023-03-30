Quick Charge Podcast: March 30, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla poaches battery expert to fix its dry electrode issue
- Tesla Solar Roof is falling behind, but installations are increasing
- Audi announces Q8 e-tron US pricing, starting at $74,000, with massive battery pack
- Ford reopens F-150 Lightning orders as production (and prices) ramp up
- Jeep converts iconic Wrangler to an electric off-road 650hp beast with the Magneto 3.0 concept
- GMC and EarthCruiser team up to develop a Hummer EV overlander concept
- Amazon has tripled the number of Rivian EDVs in use, delivering 75M packages emission-free
- Rivian deletes Camp Kitchen and Tunnel Shuttle from Gear Shop
