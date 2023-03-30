Podcast: Tesla record quarter, Audi Q8 e-tron, Kia EV9 unveiling, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla being on pace for a record quarter, Audi Q8 e-tron US pricing, Kia EV9 unveiling, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek's YouTube channel
we'll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla (TSLA) is on pace for a record quarter
- Tesla offers 10,000 free Supercharging miles to sell Model S/X by the end of the quarter
- Tesla Gigafactory Berlin finally reaches goal of 5,000 electric cars a week
- Tesla poaches battery expert to fix its dry electrode issue
- Tesla Solar Roof is falling behind, but installations are increasing
- Audi announces Q8 e-tron US pricing, starting at $74,000 with massive battery pack
- Kia premieres EV9 7-seat SUV, 336-mile range, V2G capabilities, and GT version
- Ford reopens F-150 Lightning orders as production (and prices) ramp up
- BlueCruise 1.2 on 2023 Mustang Mach-E hands… off review
- Faraday Future finally starts production on FF91
