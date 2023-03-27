Tesla offers 10,000 free Supercharging miles to sell Model S/X by the end of the quarter

Tesla is offering 10,000 free Supercharging miles to sell Model S and Model X vehicles by the end of the quarter.

Over the years, Tesla has sporadically offered free Supercharging miles in order to help boost sales, especially during the end of quarters.

With the recent price drops in the US and the new federal tax credit for electric vehicles, we thought that Tesla wouldn’t have much of a demand issue, but the automaker has decided to implement the incentive again.

Electrek learned that Tesla employees are offering 10,000 free Supercharging miles to people taking delivery of a new Model S or Model X by the end of the month.

While 10,000 free Supercharging miles might sound like a lot, the incentive is worth about $500, depending on your vehicle and market, since efficiency varies per vehicle and Supercharger prices vary per market.

However, it is more than the 2,000 free Supercharging miles, which is Tesla’s usual incentive.

Electrek’s Take

It is a bit surprising to see Tesla having issues selling new Model S and Model X vehicles. I know they are not eligible for the new tax credit, but they are also about $15,000 cheaper than they were last year.

And on top of that, it looks like Model S and Model X are the only Tesla vehicles that are already equipped with the new Autopilot Hardware 4.0 computer and suite of sensors. I feel like everything is in place to make those vehicles popular right now.

With that said, this is not a massive incentive, and it is primarily used by Tesla to move some inventory vehicles at the end of the quarter and make sure they are not on the balance sheet.

At the current prices and the years of free Supercharging, it might be a good time to get a Model S or Model X if you are in the market for those kinds of cars.