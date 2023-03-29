Tesla is on the hunt for electricians as it grows its solar/battery business

Tesla is on the hunt for a lot of electricians as it grows its solar and battery business after the tax credit was increased to 30% last year.

Tesla’s solar business very much lives in the shadow of its automotive business, but they are highly complementary. If you are driving an electric vehicle, it makes a lot of sense to power it with solar energy.

With changes to the federal tax credit for solar power last year, new installations are now back to receiving a generous 30% credit, which makes it a smart investment for homeowners.

California is a top market for solar thanks to advantageous net metering allowing homeowners to sell their excess solar power back into the grid.

Tesla is trying to take advantage of this momentum in the solar industry to boost its own installations in California, but as it is the case in many industries these days, it is hard to find qualified staff.

Electrek spotted a flurry of new Tesla job postings for licensed electricians in California.

Tesla writes about the job description:

The Licensed Electrician is part of Tesla’s Energy Field Operations team. As a skilled member of the team, the Licensed Electrician will help lead the installations of residential PV solar systems, Solar Roof, battery storage, and EV wall connectors. The ideal candidate will provide electrical expertise that will contribute to the overall success of installing Tesla’s energy products. All necessary training, tools and equipment will be provided, including a company vehicle for some positions.

The company is looking for electricians all over California. Here are some of the locations in the new postings:

Livermore

Irvine

Vista

San Diego

Los Angeles

Hawthorne

On top of electricians, Tesla is also looking for site surveyors, technicians, and advisors for its growing solar business.

Electrek’s Take

As we understand it, Tesla is still figuring out its mix of having its own solar installations and providing its “energy ecosystem” to third-party installers.

First, Tesla started to provide its Powerwall to third-party installers, then it was the solar roof, and more recently, Tesla even started to provide its solar panels and solar inverter to other installers.

Lately, it seemed like Tesla was more heavily relying on third-party installers, but these new job postings show that the company is still investing on its own installations.

Now is a great time to begin your solar journey so your system is installed in time for those sunny spring days. If you want to make sure you’re finding a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage. EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar – whether you’re a homeowner or renter. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20 to 30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here.