Quick Charge Podcast: March 27, 2023

- Tesla Gigafactory Berlin finally reaches goal of 5,000 electric cars a week
- Tesla driver claims Autopilot tried to avoid wheel flying off a car in scary crash caught on video
- Tesla offers 10,000 free Supercharging miles to sell Model S/X by the end of the quarter
- Rivian (RIVN) bets on employee relocation to boost EV production at plant
- 2035 combustion ban moves forward after Germany and EU reach agreement on e-fuels
- Jeep shows off its Recon Moab 4xe electric vehicle concept to dealers [Images]
- VinFast to ship longer-range VF 8 EVs to the US, larger VF 9 SUV to follow
