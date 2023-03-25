Quick Charge Podcast: March 25, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla gets hacked – winning the hackers $100,000 and a Model 3
- Tesla launches Safety Score 2.0 – trying to make driver scoring system fairer
- Tesla rolls out vision-based park assist, but it could still use some work
- Ford preps for its second electric truck, Project T3, at future BlueOval City EV mega-campus
- Polestar 2 is the most popular electric company car in Germany, cracking top ten overall
- Lucid finally adds Apple CarPlay standard on all its EVs in latest OTA update
- Burger King reveals whopping plans for a 100% electric vehicle fleet by 2030
