Wheel-E Podcast: 50 MPH electric scooters, e-bikes with drill batteries, & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes an ultra-high speed electric kick scooter, the federal e-bike tax credit has been resuscitated, Acer has a new e-bike, Amish folks are going head over leather heels for e-bikes, electric jet skis and lots more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the Wheel-E podcast today:
- Electric bike tax credit bill reintroduced, providing up to $1,500 off new e-bikes in US
- Acer (yes, the computer company) is building a fancy electric bike with built-in AI
- You can now run electric bicycles from power tool batteries
- Believe it or not, the Amish are loving electric bikes
- Light motorcycle power put on a kick scooter? We try ZonDoo’s unreal ZO03
- Can Lightning’s electric motorcycle really charge as fast as a gas tank fill-up?
- Tarform unveils 50 mph electric jet ski designed like a manta ray
- I test-drove the only street-legal electric microcar in the US, and it’s wild
