This light, energy-dense battery just got independently verified

Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) today announced that its high-energy, high-power lithium-ion battery with a silicon anode platform has been verified by an independent test lab.

The 500 Wh/kg, 1300 Wh/L battery’s performance was verified by Beaverton, Oregon-based Mobile Power Solutions, which checks compliance, safety, and performance. Its cell model reportedly provides >504 Wh/kg and >1321 Wh/l at 25C.

Or, to put it another way, as Jon Bornstein, president of Amprius Lab explained, the company’s battery cell provides a run time of 200% compared to graphite cells, while being lighter and smaller than other batteries with the same energy content.

Fremont, California-headquartered Amprius, which originated from a research project out of Stanford University, uses silicon nanowires instead of graphite anode in its lithium-ion batteries. That allows for higher energy density, which means Amprius’ batteries can store more energy in the same amount of space than traditional batteries.

400 Wh/kg *with* high cycle life, produced in volume (not just a lab) is not far. Probably 3 to 4 years. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2020

Amprius’ battery has a customizable platform that allows customers to select the option to either increase energy content in a battery pack without increasing weight, reduce weight in applications that target a fixed energy content, or a combination of both. Higher energy is important for longer run times, range, and endurance, while lighter packs increase energy efficiency – even for the same battery energy content.

Pierre-Antoine Aubourg, CTO at AALTO HAPS, the Airbus subsidiary developing a fully solar-electric high altitude platform station for connectivity and earth observation applications, said:

Amprius is a valued current supplier with a great track record, and we are confident that Amprius’ battery will deliver the capability we need.

Earlier in March, Amprius announced that it had signed a letter of intent for a 775,000-square-foot facility near Denver. The company’s plan is to provide batteries to the aviation and, eventually, EV markets.

In October, the US Department of Energy awarded Amprius a $50 million cost-sharing grant as the result of the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Law.

Read more: The world’s largest battery recycler is opening its first US li-ion recycling factory

Photo: Amprius Technologies

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.