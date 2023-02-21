The world’s largest battery recycler is opening its first US li-ion recycling factory

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Feb 21 2023 - 10:21 am PT
4 Comments

Battery recycling giant Ecobat is building its first lithium-ion battery recycling facility in North America – its third li-ion battery recycling facility globally.

It’s a huge international company – it’s got sites in Europe, southern Africa, and the US. It has 12 secondary smelting facilities, a primary smelting facility, three lithium-focused facilities, a collection truck fleet, and 65,000 battery collection points.

Ecobat CEO Marcus Randolph said:

We are thrilled to grow our global lithium-ion battery recycling footprint with a new facility in Casa Grande, Arizona.

This facility, like our lithium-ion battery recycling facilities in Germany and the United Kingdom, represents a significant milestone in Ecobat’s strategy to grow our lithium-ion battery recycling business to a scale, similar to our world-leading lead battery recycling business.

The new facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, will initially produce around 10,000 tons of recycled material annually, and there are plans to expand capacity to meet the growing demand in the shift to electrification.

Ecobat Casa Grande will repurpose end-of-life li-ion batteries through diagnostics, sorting, shredding, and material separation. The company says it will launch in the third quarter of this year.

The new factory will be located a mile from the existing Ecobat Resources Arizona facility, which has been making anodes for 15 years.

In 2021, Ecobat’s lead battery recycling business fully recycled 70 million car batteries.

Read more: Here’s why this small battery recycling tech firm just got a $2M DOE grant

Photo: Ecobat

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Lithium-ion battery

Lithium-ion battery
Li-ion batteries

Li-ion batteries
Battery Recycling

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.