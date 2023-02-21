The world’s largest battery recycler is opening its first US li-ion recycling factory

Battery recycling giant Ecobat is building its first lithium-ion battery recycling facility in North America – its third li-ion battery recycling facility globally.

It’s a huge international company – it’s got sites in Europe, southern Africa, and the US. It has 12 secondary smelting facilities, a primary smelting facility, three lithium-focused facilities, a collection truck fleet, and 65,000 battery collection points.

Ecobat CEO Marcus Randolph said:

We are thrilled to grow our global lithium-ion battery recycling footprint with a new facility in Casa Grande, Arizona. This facility, like our lithium-ion battery recycling facilities in Germany and the United Kingdom, represents a significant milestone in Ecobat’s strategy to grow our lithium-ion battery recycling business to a scale, similar to our world-leading lead battery recycling business.

The new facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, will initially produce around 10,000 tons of recycled material annually, and there are plans to expand capacity to meet the growing demand in the shift to electrification.

Ecobat Casa Grande will repurpose end-of-life li-ion batteries through diagnostics, sorting, shredding, and material separation. The company says it will launch in the third quarter of this year.

The new factory will be located a mile from the existing Ecobat Resources Arizona facility, which has been making anodes for 15 years.

In 2021, Ecobat’s lead battery recycling business fully recycled 70 million car batteries.

