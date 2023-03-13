Quick Charge Podcast: March 13, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model S Plaid delivers on originally promised 200 mph top speed with new brakes
- Tesla significantly ramps up hiring for Cybertruck production
- Volkswagen plots first North American EV battery cell plant location
- ChatGMC? General Motors planning ChatGPT-based virtual assistant for future EVs
- Lexus gives us a closer look at its first all-electric RZ 450e model [Images]
- Rivian (RIVN) is looking past Amazon for EDV deliveries after recent contract talks
- Aptera awarded $21M grant from California Energy Commission to help bring solar EVs to production
