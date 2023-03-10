We are well on our way into 2023, and a whiff of spring is in the air. To celebrate the incoming camping season, portable power leader BLUETTI is back with a spring sale on a slew of its best products. Check out the details of BLUETTI’s latest deals below, which include up to 40% off.

BLUETTI is back this spring with its best sale of 2023 so far

BLUETTI Power Inc. has become a global leader in portable green energy solutions in its decade-long tenure in the market, selling its products in over 70 countries. As we venture into March, the company looks to celebrate the incoming spring season with a substantial sale on top-notch products perfect for camping, hiking, picnicking, and more.

From the ultra-portable EB3A, to the ever-popular AC200MAX, plus the solar technology to support it all with renewable energy, BLUETTI is offering hundreds of dollars off its most popular products, but only for a limited time. Check it out.

Save on the BLUETTI AC500+B300S Combo

Let’s start with some tried and true staples in BLUETTI’s lineup – its home battery backup combos, like the AC500. The AC500 is arguably the most prominent model launched by BLUETTI in 2022 and continues to garner popularity as the go-to power station along with its B300S LFP batteries.

Together, the system can combine to deliver a minimum of 3,072Wh and as much as 18,432Wh. That equates to about six days of household power. Should the lights in your home happen to go out, the AC500 system can detect the outage and switch over to clean backup power in just 20 milliseconds, ensuring everything runs as usual without delay.

In addition to its 3000W AC charging, the AC500 accepts solar input up to 2,400W combining for a max output of 5,400W, enabling ultra-fast charge speeds from 10-80% in under an hour. Its usual starting price is $4,799, but the AC500 / B300S Combo can be yours today for just $4,599.

The EB3A / Credit: BLUETTI

BLUETTI is offering sales on its starter-level EB3A

Whether you love venturing out solo to explore or you’re part of a group that’s always on the go, BLUETTI’s spring sale has plenty to offer in ultra-portable energy solutions, which remain some of the company’s most affordable products as well.

For example, BLUETTI’s lineup of portable power stations start at $299 for the 600-watt (1,200W surge) EB3A station, which can be yours today at a sale price of $209. At about 10 pounds, the EB3A offers enough stored power to ensure you can recharge your cell phone, walkie-talkie, camera, or computer on-the-go.

The 268-watts of storage in its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery can power a 10W light for 22 hours, a 60W car fridge for four hours, or even a 80W TV for three hours. It will also deliver 2,500 full cycles before reaching 80% capacity.

Add one of BLUETTI’s solar panels to max out its 200W charging, and you’ve got a renewable charging source that can extend your stays outdoors even further. Those solar panels are also included in BLUETTI’s spring sale – more on those below.

The EB70S / Credit: BLUETTI

Save on portable power this spring with a sale on the EB70S

While the BLUETTI EB3A is more of a beginner power station, its EB70S sibling is a more advanced version that delivers more power in a similar lightweight, portable housing. Its updated output delivers 800W of continuous power (1,400W surge) and offers a larger capacity at 716 Wh.

Furthermore, the EB70S can power 12 devices at once across its various DC and AC outputs. One single charge of this ultra-portable power station can run a 75W television for eight hours, or a 90W mini fridge for 6.5 hours. Out of power? Don’t fret, you can quickly recharge your EB70S using a car adapter or BLUETTI’s solar panels if you’re out in the wild.

The EB70S normally sells for $599, but in honor of its spring sale, BLUETTI is knocking $80 off for a discounted price of $519.

The BLUETTI AC300+B300 Combo

Similar to the AC500 combo mentioned above, BLUETTI’s AC300 portable power station paired with B300 batteries offers significant power to support off-grid living, but at an even better price.

This modular system can boast a total capacity up to 12,288Wh with the help of 4 x 3,072W B300 battery packs, supporting the AC300’s 3,000-watt pure sine wave inverter which is perfect for safely powering high-load devices through 16 different outputs, no matter where you are.

In addition to powering any and all devices while glamping or working remotely, the AC300/B300 combo offers peace of mind during any power outages, even if you have laundry. The system can keep a 700W refrigerator running for nearly four hours and can even power your 500W washing machine for over five hours.

The BLUETTI AC300 combo, complete with 1 x B300 battery, normally sells for $3,898, but is currently on sale for $3,395.

The AC200P / Credit: BLUETTI

Consider the BLUETTI AC200P as an alternative all-in-one

The AC200P portable power station is a tried and true, all-in-one energy solution that is both compact and portable. Its 2,000W inverter is complimented by a 2,000Wh LFP battery that can be extended further using BLUETTI’s B230 or B300 packs.

With 17 versatile outlets to utilize, the AC200P can keep all your devices powered, no matter where you are. If you’re home for a bit, the power station can also easily serve as an emergency backup source, ensuring the lights stay on until power is restored to the grid.

To celebrate its spring sale, BLUETTI is slashing $300 off the AC200P’s usual price of $1,699 – yours today for only $1,399.

Snag yourself an AC200MAX during BLUETTI’s spring sale

BLUETTI’s spring sale also includes the AC200MAX – one of the most popular products that takes the performance of the aforementioned AC200P to a new level. Its safe and reliable LifePO4 battery provides longevity to owners by guaranteeing over 3,500 life cycle charges, while maintaining at least 80% of its original capacity.

The station’s 2,200-watt pure sine wave inverter and impressive 2,048Wh built-in capacity can handle most power demands, offering 14 separate outputs in addition to two wireless charging pads on its top.

If over 2,000 watt-hours isn’t enough, BLUETTI has you covered. The ultra-modular AC200MAX can utilize BLUETTI’s D050S connection cable to connect to either B230 or B300 battery packs. For example, two B230 batteries expands the system to 6,144Wh of power, while two B300s deliver an massive 8,192Wh.

Typically, the AC200MAX expandable power station starts at a price of $1,999, but in honor of its spring sale, BLUETTI has lowered its cost to $1,699 for a limited time.

Credit: BLUETTI

BLUETTI solar panels on are currently on sale, too

BLUETTI’s solar panels compliment any of the brand’s power stations on sale. The company’s monocrystalline solar cells and multi-layered ETFE to ensure better light transmittance, which in turn provides higher efficiency and a longer lifespan for owners.

Simply unfold and set up the solar panel with adjusted tilt to optimize its solar intake, which will deliver a maximum conversion rate of 23.4%. This setup will enable your power station and batteries to draw from the panel as needed throughout the sunny day, powering your devices at high speeds while accentuating self-sufficiency in nature – perfect for remote work or camping trips.

Easy access to BLUETTI’s lineup of solar technology begins with its PV120 panel, which normally goes for $319, but is on sale for $269. That’s not all though. BLUETTI’s spring sale also includes $50 off the PV200 solar panel, normally priced at $499 but yours today on sale for $449.

Better yet, why not consider BLUETTI’s PV350 panel, capable of 350W using the power of the Sun? Previously priced at $849, the PV350 can be yours for $769.

Take advantage of BLUETTI’s spring sale while you still can

Like any BLUETTI sale the deals are huge, but they are on borrowed time, just like winter. As we start to see the welcomed greenery of spring reemerge, there’s no better time to rush over to the BLUETTI store and find that perfect gift on sale for all your upcoming adventures.