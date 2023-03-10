Eunorau Flash unveiled as 220-mile range electric bike with a hilarious three batteries

In the latest edition of Over The Top E-Bikes, let’s get a look at the new Eunorau Flash. This newly unveiled e-bike not only comes with three motor options but also has up to three batteries.

You know, there was a time in the e-bike world when an electric bike came with just a single battery. It was a different time. A simpler time.

Then came dual-battery e-bikes. At the expense of a bit of extra weight and bulk, they doubled up on range for long-range journeys.

That seemed a bit wild at the time, but now it looks like we’re heading for the disposable razor wars of e-bikes. If six-blade shavers are any indication, this new three-battery e-bike won’t be the end of things.

Though to keep things a bit reasonable, you should know that the Eunorau Flash comes with options for a single or double battery setup as well.

The moped-style e-bike isn’t actually available yet but will be launching for pre-order on Indiegogo soon. While we generally turn away Indiegogo press releases for vehicles we haven’t tested or that come from new start-ups, Eunorau has been around the block enough times to make you dizzy.

We’ve reviewed a half dozen or so e-bikes from the company, visited their US base of operations and watched them deliver tens of thousands of e-bikes. So I’ve got no doubt they’ll deliver on the Flash, as ridiculously specced as it is.

So, just what goes into this e-bike?

The Eunorau Flash has a typical moped-style design with 20-inch fat tires, a two-person bench seat, both front and rear suspension, and a pedaling geometry that looks somewhere between “OK” and “uh-oh.”

The base model, which will start at a reasonable $1,499 during the prelaunch, comes with a single rear 750W hub motor and a single 52V battery.

Riders have the option of doubling up the hub motors to end up with 1,500W from an all-wheel-drive setup or a 1,000W mid-drive motor with a torque sensor.

Just like the three drivetrain options, there are also three battery options. If a single battery isn’t enough, riders can add a second or a third battery. With all three batteries on board, the Eunorau Flash is said to achieve a range of 220 miles (350 km) on pedal assist.

All of the models come with a 28 mph (45 km/h) speed limit, hydraulic disc brakes and LED lighting, though there’s apparently an upgrade option for a fender set that comes with a headlight guard.

Regarding that electronic speed limit, it can apparently be further unlocked using the e-bike’s display. The company declined to tell me how high above 28 mph the bikes can reach, but a company insider described the 1,500W AWD version to me as capable of going “much faster.” Gulp.

The bikes are already in production, and the Indiegogo presale page is expected to launch in the next month. In the meantime, the company is inviting prospective riders to sign up to get a notice of when the bikes go on sale with a $1,000 off discount.

With that timeline, hopefully, the bikes can arrive in time for some good summer riding.

Electrek’s Take

It may look like the love child of a SUPER73 and a Mr. Potato Head doll, but I like the specs! Very few people will need this much range, but if you’ll be throttling hard all day, such as in a delivery rider scenario, I could see the use case.

I’m loving the full-suspension design and the torque-sensing mid-drive motor, though the dual hub motor AWD version is going to be pretty nice as well.

We don’t have pricing info yet on the higher-spec versions, and that’s what everyone is going to be interested in. But $1,499 for a 750W full-suspension e-moped with nice lighting and braking is already a sweet deal, so I’m expecting good things for the higher-end models’ price tags as well.