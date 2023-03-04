Quick Charge Podcast: March 4, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is deploying its first Supercharger V4, and it’s huge
- Watch Tesla Semi and Cybertruck go head-to-head in a ‘sort of’ drag race
- Ford tripling F-150 Lightning, doubling Mach E production in 2023
- Subaru takes a page from Toyota appointing new CEO to compete in the EV era
- EU delays final vote to ban combustion vehicles by 2035 as Germany suddenly wavers
- Governor says Volkswagen’s new plant to build Scout EVs is coming to South Carolina
- First Toyota and BYD co-developed electric bZ3 rolls off the line in China for under $30K
