Watch Tesla Semi and Cybertruck go head-to-head in a ‘sort of’ drag race

Tesla has put the Cybertruck against the Tesla Semi in what looks like a drag race, but it is more likely a photo op.

As a semi-truck, the Tesla Semi has truly impressive performance.

Drivers have said that it handles more like a sports car than a semi-truck – and it sure accelerates closer to a sports car.

Tesla quotes a 0 to 60 mph acceleration in 20 seconds, but that’s while pulling a full load. Anyone who has been stuck behind a truck on a highway on-ramp should know that this is impressive.

Now without a load, the 0-60 mph acceleration is believed to be closer to five seconds.

Tesla is trying to make the Cybertruck also outperform conventional pickup truck. CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla set out to make it “more utilitarian than the F-150 while handling and accelerating like a sports car.”

Now we get to see the Tesla Semi and Cybertruck go head-to-head in what appears to be some kind of staged drag race:

The footage emerged from social media, and some presented it as a “drag race” between the Tesla Semi and Cybertruck.

However, with the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X, all in white in the back, it looks like it is a staged photo op for Tesla rather than an actual demonstration.

But it does look like they floored the Tesla Semi for a second, and the sound is absolutely insane.

It looks like it is beating the Cybertruck, but again, I doubt that they were flooring the electric pickup truck, and we also don’t know which version of the truck Tesla is using here.

The top-of-the-line version of the Cybertruck is expected to have four motors and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in the ~2.5-second range.

The base entry versions of the electric pickup would likely have an acceleration closer to a Tesla Semi without a load.

Either way, it is pretty surreal to see those two vehicles on the road side-by-side.