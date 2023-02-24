Podcast: Tesla Magic Dock arrives, confusing Tesla prototype, Ford adds battery partner, more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla deploying the first Magic Dock at Superchargers, a confusing potentially new Tesla prototype, Ford adding battery partner, and more.
- First Tesla Supercharger with ‘Magic Dock’ for non-Tesla electric cars spotted in the US
- Tesla to announce move to new ‘California Engineering Headquarters’
- Did Tesla just leak the design of its new electric compact car?
- A new Tesla model or a prank? New prototype spotted is confusing us
- Tesla Model S/X spotted with new Hardware 4.0 suite of cameras
- Tesla explains what’s happening to Autopilot with FSD Beta v11, adds voice feedback
- Tesla signs deal with interesting new battery technology company
- Tesla is considering buying a lithium miner, report says
- Ford partners with LG Energy Solution to build one of Europe’s largest EV battery plants
- 2025 Porsche Boxster EV Prototype and Macan EV spied during winter testing [Video]
- Sono Motors officially sunsets Sion EV, will focus solely on B2B solar tech
