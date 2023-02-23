Thomas Built Buses’ Proterra-powered electric school buses cross 1 million miles driven

Paving the way for clean transportation to and from school for our kids, Thomas Built Buses (TBB) and Proterra announced Thursday their electric school buses had crossed 1 million miles driven in North America.

Studies have shown traditional diesel-powered school buses can emit over 40 toxic air contaminants and other fine particle matter that can cause asthma and other respiratory issues.

With over 25 million kids taking the school bus each year, transitioning the nation’s fleet needs to be a priority.

Thomas Built Buses (TBB), one of the nation’s leading school bus manufacturers, and Proterra, a leading commercial EV and battery maker, have been at the forefront of the transition to sustainable transportation in North American school districts.

The company’s Saf-Liner C2 Jouley, a fully electric school bus powered by Proterra’s EV tech and battery, has been gaining popularity among school districts as the benefits become evident.

In addition to offering zero-emission travel, electric school buses are more comfortable to drive and can save districts on costly gas and maintenance. Perhaps most importantly, the students love them so far for their quiet and comfortable ride.

Thomas Built Proterra-powered Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley (Source: TVV)

TBBs SAF-T Liner C2 Jouley can fit up to 81 passengers with an operating range of 135 miles and 226 kWh total energy capacity from a Proterra-powered battery system. With the NS PV360 multi-camera, drivers can see a 360-degree view of the vehicle.

Electric school buses cross 1 million miles

In a major milestone for sustainable school transportation, Thomas Built and Proterra announced Thursday the company’s electric school buses have driven over 1 million miles across North America.

Over 300 SAF-T-Liner electric school buses are on the road as more and more districts take advantage of the incredible benefits.

Nicki Rini, director of Freightliner Specialty Vehicles Mobility Group, said at the release reaching the milestone “is a testament to our commitment to sustainable transportation,” adding:

Together, we are paving the way for a cleaner and more efficient future for our kids, communities and the transportation industry.

Thomas Built and Proterra make it easy for school districts to convert with a complete turn-key EV program that includes consultations, electric buses, charging systems and infrastructure, and installation.

Electrek’s Take

With new stackable incentives, districts can implement EV school buses for nearly nothing. The recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $5 billion in funding through its Clean School Bus Program.

On top of this, they can also take advantage of additional savings to convert their fleets to electric with incentives such as the $40,000 rebate for commercial vehicles, which includes school buses.

Why wouldn’t school districts go electric at this point? Thomas Built and Proterra are charging ahead as the race to convert North America’s school bus fleet continues.