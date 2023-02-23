Quick Charge Podcast: February 23, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- First Tesla Supercharger with ‘Magic Dock’ for non-Tesla electric cars spotted in the US
- Did Tesla just leak the design of its new electric compact car?
- Tesla Model 3 refresh spotted with new wheels
- Volkswagen’s next-gen ID.3 EV shows its face in new teaser video
- Lucid Motors (LCID) shares Q4 financial results, ends 2022 with enough liquidity to reach 2024
- Lordstown halts Endurance electric truck production amid recall for quality issues
- Nikola (NKLA) Q4 2022 results: Deliveries and revenues stumble, but plenty in the works for 2023
