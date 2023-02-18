Quick Charge Podcast: February 18, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Semi and Cybertruck prototypes spotted with lidar sensor
- Tesla increases prices in China as demand appears to pick up
- Tesla defends itself against allegations that it fired employees over union push
- The world’s largest EV battery maker will cut costs for Chinese automakers – but not for Tesla
- GM plans to lead legacy OEMs in 2023 with 7 Ultium-based EVs, supply chain advantages
- Ram closes reservations for its first electric truck, the 1500 REV, after 5 days
- Volvo CEO to automakers: Lollygagging on EVs will get you left behind
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments