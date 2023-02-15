Quick Charge Podcast: February 15, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla (TSLA) is sold out of Model Y for the quarter
- Tesla’s new self-driving (HW4) computer leaks: Here’s a teardown
- Did Tesla leak the Cybertruck frame with this robot?
- Tesla to partly shut down Giga Shanghai for upgrades, likely for new Model 3
- Tesla Model Y, 3 eligible for $2,000 California rebate after price drops
- Tesla to double Supercharger network in the US as it opens it to non-Tesla EVs, White House says
- Sick of EV chargers not working? Here’s how that’s going to change
- Ford identifies cause of F-150 Lightning battery issue, production restarts in ‘a few weeks’ (updated)
- Cadillac set to unveil three new EVs this year as Lyriq production ramps up
- Ram is working on a midsize Dakota-like electric truck
- MINI announces limited series Cooper SE convertible offering an ‘open-air go-kart feeling’
