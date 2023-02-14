Check out the ‘world’s first’ DC-to-DC solar-powered EV charger

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Feb 14 2023 - 4:02 pm PT
6 Comments

California-based solar EV charging tech company Enteligent is debuting what it claims is the world’s first DC-to-DC rooftop solar-powered hybrid bidirectional EV charger.

Enteligent is launching its new product this week at Intersolar North America 2023 in Long Beach, California. The solar EV charger, which draws power from rooftop solar, can supply 25 kW of fast DC charging – three times faster than AC Level 2 EV chargers – while also supporting vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities.

EV owners currently plug their cars into home chargers that are powered by an alternating current (AC) flow of energy generated from the electric grid. But EV batteries operate on a direct current (DC), requiring the power to be converted from AC to DC in the charging process. AC to DC conversion is inefficient and results in lost energy and longer charging time.

Enteligent says its charger’s DC to DC conversion results in 13% energy savings, and direct charging DC bypasses the EV’s internal conversion electronics, shortening charge time.

Here’s how Enteligent’s solar-powered EV charger works:

On February 1, Enteligent announced that it has raised $7 million in capital from strategic and institutional investors to fast-track commercialization of its solar EV charger.

What do you think of Enteligent’s new charging product? Let us know in the comments below.

Read more: This modular off-grid solar EV charger can be installed in just four hours

Photo: Enteligent

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Green Energy

Green Energy
Solar power

Solar power
EV Chargers

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.