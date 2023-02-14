Check out the ‘world’s first’ DC-to-DC solar-powered EV charger

California-based solar EV charging tech company Enteligent is debuting what it claims is the world’s first DC-to-DC rooftop solar-powered hybrid bidirectional EV charger.

Enteligent is launching its new product this week at Intersolar North America 2023 in Long Beach, California. The solar EV charger, which draws power from rooftop solar, can supply 25 kW of fast DC charging – three times faster than AC Level 2 EV chargers – while also supporting vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities.

EV owners currently plug their cars into home chargers that are powered by an alternating current (AC) flow of energy generated from the electric grid. But EV batteries operate on a direct current (DC), requiring the power to be converted from AC to DC in the charging process. AC to DC conversion is inefficient and results in lost energy and longer charging time.

Enteligent says its charger’s DC to DC conversion results in 13% energy savings, and direct charging DC bypasses the EV’s internal conversion electronics, shortening charge time.

Here’s how Enteligent’s solar-powered EV charger works:

On February 1, Enteligent announced that it has raised $7 million in capital from strategic and institutional investors to fast-track commercialization of its solar EV charger.

