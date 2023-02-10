Wheel-E Podcast: Rivian e-bike, RadWagon returns, electric Peel P50 and more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes confirmation of a new e-bike coming from Rivian, a high quality new electric cruiser bike from Priority, a return of the RadWagon, testing out the Lectric XP Trike, delayed roll-out of Harley’s next electric motorcycle, an electric kit car version of the Peel P50 and lots more.

The Wheel-E podcast returns every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter. Starting this week we’re moving to a new day: Friday mornings!

As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.

After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:

We also have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.

Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the Wheel-E podcast today:

Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 11 a.m. ET (or the video after 12 p.m. ET):