Quick Charge Podcast: January 25, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q4 2022 results: beats earnings and misses on revenue
- Tesla pledges to cut costs amid ‘uncertain’ time
- Elon Musk dismisses his negative impact on Tesla’s reputation with douchey answer
- Tesla releases new software update with Auto Steering Wheel Heat and Sentry Mode lighting
- Tesla (TSLA) used car prices are down $18,000, bringing a new level of affordability
- Ford snags CR crown from GM in driver assistance rankings, Tesla ‘falls behind’ to 7th
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments