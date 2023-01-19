Fliteboard launches its Series 3 lineup of electric hydrofoils, including ‘world’s lightest’ ULTRA L

Electric hydrofoil specialist Fliteboard is back with a fresh lineup of all-electric foiling products. The company launched its Series 3 range of eFoils today, complete with several upgraded models of varying shape, color, and price, plus an entirely new eFoil promising to be the “world’s lightest.” Check them all out below.

Fliteboard is an Australian-based company founded in 2018 that has quickly risen to prominence in both the hydrofoil segment and as a global brand. It has sold over 9,000 Fliteboards to customers across 90 countries who have collectively logged over 46,000 rides above the water.

The company has since expanded to additional offices in the Netherlands and the United States, established “Fliteschools” on multiple continents, and now has over 300 authorized partners selling its eFoils.

Up until now, Flite and its partners have been selling Series 1 and 2 eFoils, but starting today, the company has launched its latest range of advanced hydrofoil technology. Check them out.

The Fliteboard Air

The Fliteboard Pro

The Fliteboard ULTRA

The new The Fliteboard ULTRA L

Fliteboard’s new range features swappable propulsion

The global eFoil specialist outlined many of the upgrades customers can expect to see in its Series 3 lineup, including a slew of new color options like gold and bronze, in addition to new board shapes and deck grips.

Although there’s an ultralight eFoil we’ll get to in a second, Flite’s most impressive new technology debuting in Series 3 may be the addition of a Dual Drive propulsion system with optional Flite Jet. Fliteboard explains that Flite Jet is the world’s smallest and lowest drag eFoil jet available today, developed by hydrodynamicists around the globe. By adding Dual Drive capabilities, Fliteboarders can now swap between propeller or jet power, with no tools required.

Left: Flite Jet / Right: Flitecell Nano

Another major focus of Flite’s Series 3 announcement is the debut of the Fliteboard ULTRA L – an eFoil that utilizes the company’s ultralight Flitecell Nano lithium-ion battery (seen above), which it touts as the “world’s lightest” for eFoils while still delivering up to 45 minutes of foil time.

At 49.6 lb. (22.5 kg), the complete ULTRA L setup (including the 14 lb. battery) is extremely light and maneuverable. In fact, Flite is touting the ULTRA L as the world’s lightest performance eFoil. The company describes the ULTRA L as its most agile and responsive ride yet. Fliteboard CEO and product architect David Trewern spoke to the Series 3 range and the company’s upgraded tech:

A bold vision backed by relentless design and development created the first Fliteboard back in 2018. We continue to break new ground, and are proud to reveal the most sophisticated and innovative electric hydrofoil range on the market. Furthering the pursuit of the ultimate ride, Series 3 offers record-breaking developments with the world’s lightest performance eFoil, lightest ever lithium-ion eFoil battery and the world’s first interchangeable propulsion system. These advances will truly change the way we experience the water.

Lastly, Series 3 introduces a fiberglass range of eFoils available at lower price point, without compromising durability or performance. That range starts at $9,995 and includes wings plus a Flitecell Sport battery.

You can view Fliteboard’s entire lineup of eFoils and propulsion products, including Series 3, here. You can also check out a video of the full Series 3 launch event below.