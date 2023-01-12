Quick Charge Podcast: January 12, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Ram Trucks knows its drivers don’t want to plug in chargers, so it made a robot for that
- Mercedes will drop “EQ” branding from EV names in 2024
- 2024 Jaguar I-Pace unveiled with sleek new facelift and R-Dynamic models
- Lucid (LCID) hits annual production goal following strong output growth in Q4
- EVgo announces ‘ReNew’ maintenance program to upgrade and replace hundreds of chargers
- Solid Power awarded millions from US Dept. of Energy to build solid-state batteries
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments