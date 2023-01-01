Heybike unveils 750W folding e-bike made from a single piece of magnesium alloy

Single-piece bike frames aren’t new, but it’s rare to see a full-suspension folding e-bike built on a one-piece magnesium alloy frame. That didn’t stop Heybike from chasing that dream and coming up with the Heybike Tyson folding electric bike.

The new e-bike was just unveiled ahead of its first public showing at CES 2023. It joins a number of other Heybike electric bicycles that the company has debuted over the last few years.

Unlike the other models in its family tree, the Heybike Tyson has a completely new design and structure.

The unibody construction of the bike is claimed to be a first in its category, but this isn’t just about setting records. The design is also said to help reduce weight while increasing the durability of the e-bike. Based on recent reports of e-bikes suffering in the durability department, anything that can be done to increase longevity is likely a prudent investment.

Heybike cofounder William Li discussed the advantages of the bike ahead of its upcoming public debut:

“We’re very excited to launch Tyson during CES 2023. We designed this product to give riders the ultimate in aesthetics and convenience while delivering a riding experience like none other. Tyson is not only gorgeous, it’s also strong thanks to the innovative one-piece magnesium alloy construction. As with all Heybike products, riders can feel the superior quality and durability in every aspect of the product. Tyson’s unique frame geometry and folding unibody provide strength and aesthetics while also allowing the bike to be smaller and easier to fit into small spaces. All this, plus a powerful 750-watt motor makes Tyson the perfect balance of form and function.”

The mag wheels are spokeless to reduce maintenance. The rear wheel hides away a small format 750W hub motor behind a 7-speed gear cluster.

We don’t yet know if the bike will be limited to Class 2 speeds of 20 mph (32 km/h) or if Heybike will allow it to reach Class 3 speeds of 28 mph (45 km/h). It will come with a thumb throttle though, which will keep the bike in step with the rest of the Class 2 e-bikes in the company’s lineup.

The Heybike Tyson will also include a 48V 15Ah battery with 720 Wh of capacity. The company claims a maximum range of 55 miles (88 km) on pedal assist, though we haven’t been able to independently confirm those figures.

The 77 lb (35 kg) electric bike is still quite heavy, so it’s not clear how much weight was saved by going with a unibody design (and of course the rear swingarm adds a second frame segment, not to mention the heavy suspension components).

Despite that heavy weight — or perhaps because of it — the bike is said to be able to carry a maximum weight on the rear rack of 120 lb (55 kg). With that much weight capacity on the rear rack it could likely also do double duty as family bike for dropping off kids at school (child seat not included).

Those that would prefer to get a bit wilder on the bike and hit the trails will be happy to see that the Heybike Tyson includes both front and rear suspension. That front fork is apparently a hydraulic suspension fork, so it should actually be fairly decent and not like the cheap springer forks we often see on budget e-bikes. The rear suspension doesn’t look quite as fancy, so don’t expect to jump this bike off a loading dock and walk away unscathed.

Between the suspension and the four-inch fat tires though, the bike should float over most terrain imperfections better than a typical hybrid or leisure e-bike.

Hydraulic disc brakes also come standard on the e-bike, making sure riders can stop quickly and safely.

There’s no word yet regarding what they’ll charge for the bike, but we’d expect to see the Heybike Tyson on the company’s site soon, price and all.

What do you think of the Tyson? Let’s hear about it in the comment section below!