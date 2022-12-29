Quick Charge Podcast: December 29, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla confirms 285,000 people bought Full Self-Driving
- Tesla Model Y is now the best-selling car in all of Europe
- Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to not be ‘bothered by stock market craziness’
- Cars assembled outside NA may qualify for EV tax credit, per new IRS note
- Canoo accuses former employees of ‘corporate espionage’ after launching rival EV startup
