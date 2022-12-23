Podcast: Tesla’s demand, TSLA stock price, more Elon shenanigans, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss Tesla’s demand, TSLA stock price, more of Elon Musk’s shenanigans, and more.
- Tesla (TSLA) to implement hiring freeze and new round of layoffs
- Tesla (TSLA) increases discount on cars delivered this month
- Tesla starts selling demos and test-drive vehicles as end of record quarter approaches
- Elon Musk defends Twitter distraction, again pledges to stop selling TSLA stock
- Tesla badly needs to bring back its PR department
- Tesla to allow third-party charging stations in its navigation, but with high standards
- Tesla announces Giga Berlin reached 3,000 electric cars per week
- Tesla Gigafactory Mexico expected to be announced in the coming days
- VW raising ID.4 prices by $1,500 on Jan. 4, sees more availability coming
