Quick Charge Podcast: December 21, 2022

Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Tesla (TSLA) to implement hiring freeze and new round of layoffs
- Tesla is expanding into Turkey, starts hiring
- GM recalls 140,000 Chevy Bolt EVs due to risk of carpet catching fire
- Rivian removes Max Pack battery + Quad-Motor option from R1T orders
- Kia’s EV6 GT is a 576hp supercar in a handsome $60K CUV package
- Acura’s first electric vehicle, a GM-based SUV, is out for testing ahead of 2024 debut [images]
- Dispel the disinformation! Ford tells you exactly how much CO2 and fuel that EVs can save
- BMW has a plan to fast-track building its own solid-state batteries for future EVs
