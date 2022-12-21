Dispel the disinformation! Ford tells you exactly how much CO2 and fuel that EVs can save

Research shows electric vehicles are better for the environment. Not only do they emit fewer CO2 emissions, but you also don’t have to worry about falling victim to volatile gas prices. Ford shows us just how much you can save by driving electric vehicles compared to an equivalent gas car.

Ford highlights CO2 savings from its electric vehicles

Ford released its first sustainable financing report Wednesday, highlighting its climate objectives and how its investments are paying off so far.

Last November, Ford introduced its sustainable financing framework in conjunction with the automaker’s first green bond. Ford offered the $2.5 billion green bond to investors, the largest from a US-based company at that time.

The automaker said the proceeds from the bond offering would be used to fund its electric vehicle rollout, including:

Mustang Mach-e

F-150 Lightning

E-Transit van

One year later, Ford is reporting on the progress of the allocation of these “green funds” as it pertains to sustainability, including how much CO2 and gas driving its electric vehicles can save.

According to Ford, driving electric vehicles using US grid-average electricity can reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 60% compared to a similar gas-powered car. Here’s a look at how much you can save with each Ford EV model.

Lifetime Ford EV CO2 savings vs .gas car (metric tons) / Source: Ford

As you can imagine, the larger the vehicle, the more savings you will see over its lifetime. At current average gas prices, you would save over $27.2K (8,777 gallons) in gas with the Lightning electric pickup, $14.6K (4,726) in the Mustang Mach-E, and $19.2K (6,189) in the E-Transit.

In addition, lifetime CO2 savings (metric tons) include:

F-150 Lightning: 78

Mustang Mach-E: 42

E-Transit: 55

Ford says it’s on track to meet its goal of 50% of global sales to be electric by 2030 as it works toward a fully electric future by 2040.