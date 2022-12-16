Hyundai IONIQ 5 puts ‘V2L to the ultimate test’ by powering an isolated reindeer farm

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 is a sleek electric vehicle featuring advanced technology like vehicle-to-load (V2L), allowing the EV to essentially serve as a mobile generator. To prove its capabilities, Hyundai used its IONIQ 5 V2L function to serve as the sole power source on a remote reindeer farm in Northern Norway.

With the release of its IONIQ 5 last year, Hyundai embarked on a new era for the brand. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is the company’s first dedicated electric vehicle that excels in all the sweet spots, including interior and exterior design, comfort, reliability, and safety.

Hyundai has said what truly brings the IONIQ 5 to life is the automakers Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), its first dedicated EV architecture.

The EV features 800V ultra-fast charging capabilities allowing drivers to charge up from 10 to 80% in 18 minutes and an up to 303 EPA-estimated range on a full charge.

However, one of Hyundai’s most advanced features in the IONIQ 5 is its bidirectional charger, allowing for vehicle-to-load capabilities.

Vehicle-to-Load allows you to transfer energy from your EV’s battery to power a TV, a camping setup, or even charge another electric vehicle. Hyundai showcased its innovative V2L functionality to create a “special experience” in the freezing, remote Tromsø, Norway.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 using V2L to power a remote reindeer farm

According to Hyundai, Northern Norway was the perfect place to put its vehicle-to-load technology to the test. The automaker says:

With the ability to serve as a portable power source anywhere on the globe, Hyundai powered the remote reindeer farm Tromsø Arctic Reindeer for three days and supplied energy to an off-grid cabin for a cosy dinner – only using IONIQ 5’s V2L function.

Hyundai’s electric models, including the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, come with V2L capabilities standard. The integrated charging control unit (ICCU) mounted on the E-GMP allows bidirectional electricity flow to and from the EVs battery.

The IONIQ 5 includes a 220V vehicle-to-load outlet situated below the rear seats, and a specific adapter from Hyundai Mobis can supply up to 3.6kW of power from an additional external outlet.