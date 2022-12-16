Hyundai IONIQ 5 puts ‘V2L to the ultimate test’ by powering an isolated reindeer farm

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Dec 16 2022 — 9:01 am PT
Hyundai-IONIQ-5-V2L

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 is a sleek electric vehicle featuring advanced technology like vehicle-to-load (V2L), allowing the EV to essentially serve as a mobile generator. To prove its capabilities, Hyundai used its IONIQ 5 V2L function to serve as the sole power source on a remote reindeer farm in Northern Norway.

With the release of its IONIQ 5 last year, Hyundai embarked on a new era for the brand. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is the company’s first dedicated electric vehicle that excels in all the sweet spots, including interior and exterior design, comfort, reliability, and safety.

Hyundai has said what truly brings the IONIQ 5 to life is the automakers Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), its first dedicated EV architecture.

The EV features 800V ultra-fast charging capabilities allowing drivers to charge up from 10 to 80% in 18 minutes and an up to 303 EPA-estimated range on a full charge.

However, one of Hyundai’s most advanced features in the IONIQ 5 is its bidirectional charger, allowing for vehicle-to-load capabilities.

Vehicle-to-Load allows you to transfer energy from your EV’s battery to power a TV, a camping setup, or even charge another electric vehicle. Hyundai showcased its innovative V2L functionality to create a “special experience” in the freezing, remote Tromsø, Norway.

hyundai-ioniq-5-arctic-V2L
hyundai-ioniq-5-arctic-V2L
hyundai-ioniq-5-arctic-V2L-2
hyundai-ioniq-5-arctic-V2L
Hyundai IONIQ 5 using V2L to power a remote reindeer farm

Hyundai IONIQ 5 powers up remote reindeer farm with V2L

According to Hyundai, Northern Norway was the perfect place to put its vehicle-to-load technology to the test. The automaker says:

With the ability to serve as a portable power source anywhere on the globe, Hyundai powered the remote reindeer farm Tromsø Arctic Reindeer for three days and supplied energy to an off-grid cabin for a cosy dinner – only using IONIQ 5’s V2L function.

Hyundai’s electric models, including the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, come with V2L capabilities standard. The integrated charging control unit (ICCU) mounted on the E-GMP allows bidirectional electricity flow to and from the EVs battery.

The IONIQ 5 includes a 220V vehicle-to-load outlet situated below the rear seats, and a specific adapter from Hyundai Mobis can supply up to 3.6kW of power from an additional external outlet.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai IONIQ 5
Vehicle to Load (V2L)

Vehicle to Load (V2L)

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising