Hyundai E-GMP electric vehicles receive performance upgrades, extended driving range

The Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicles, including the IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6, are set to receive a performance upgrade. The automaker will use new silicon-carbide (SiC) power modules for its E-GMP platform to boost performance and driving range.

Hyundai is establishing itself as a leader in the expanding EV market, largely thanks to its advanced Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

After endless tests and reviews, the dedicated EV platform marked a new era for Hyundai with long-range capabilities, fast charging, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functions.

The E-GMP includes 800V charging capability, meaning you can get a full charge in just 18 minutes. In addition, the platform consists of a scalable wheelbase for maximum flexibility, making it a perfect architecture to power a wide range of vehicles like the IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6.

Strong demand for Hyundai’s electric vehicles has resulted in the best November sales month in the US on record. Sales of the IONIQ 5 reached 21,262 in 2022, while EV6 sales have reached 19,391 year-to-date.

The company is working to solidify its position in the auto industry as it transitions to fully electric vehicles, and so far, Hyundai has been successful.

Range, charging capabilities, and performance are some of the biggest factors when buying an electric vehicle which is why Hyundai has selected new SiC technology to upgrade its E-GMP EVs.

Kia EV6 Source: Kia

Hyundai’s E-GMP electric vehicles set for performance upgrade

Hyundai has chosen STMicroelectronic’s new highly efficient ACEPACK Drive power modules for several of its E-GMP electric vehicles.

According to the press release, ST’s third-generation SiC MOSFET technology covers a wide range of power ratings (180 to over 300 kW) and support for operating voltages. The new power modules feature low switching energy and superior performance.

Mr. Sang-Cheol Shin, inverter engineering design team at Hyundai Motor Group, commented on the new technology being used in the company’s E-GMP models, saying:

ST’s SiC-MOSFET based power modules are the right choice for our traction inverters, enabling longer range. The cooperation between our two companies has realized a significant step towards more sustainable electric vehicles, leveraging ST’s continuous technological investment to be the leading semiconductor actor in the electrification revolution.

Compared to traditional silicon power semiconductors, the smaller SiC devices are capable of higher operating voltages, allowing faster charging and superior vehicle performance.

The SiC technology also improves energy efficiency enabling extended driving range and reliability. ST says the ACEPACK DRIVE will be in full production in March 2023.