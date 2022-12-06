Quick Charge Podcast: December 6, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Gigafactory Berlin in ‘total chaos,’ says worker in report about labor issues
- Ram teases electric truck a month ahead of debut, giving a glimpse into the ‘future of Ram’
- Ford F-150 Lightning EVs deployed in US National Forests for new pilot program
- Two thirds of Ford dealers are joining the Model e program – but the other third won’t sell any EVs until 2027
- Ford’s new EV dealer network will result in one of the largest DC fast-charging networks in the US
- Dual Motor Polestar 2 gets improved performance via $1,200 OTA update
- VinFast poised for IPO ahead of global mid- and full-size electric SUV deliveries
- Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250
