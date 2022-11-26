Quick Charge Podcast: November 26, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla now detects Autopilot cheating devices
- Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to all owners in North America
- Tesla adds another recall to a ‘Total Recall’ year
- Tesla Supercharger is blocked by Mercedes EQS owned by dealer: publicity stunt or clueless driver?
- Tesla reduces Supercharger prices as charging business matures
- Tesla sketchy rumor: Dolby Atmos integration into sound system
- Vinfast achieves milestone with first batch of VF8 EVs shipped to the US
- Hyundai, SK On investing $1.9B in US battery factory with 20 GWh annual capacity
