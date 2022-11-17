Drako Dragon: bold $290k electric SUV that accelerates in 1.9s

 | Nov 17 2022 — 9:01 am PT
Drako Dragon

Drako has unveiled its second vehicle, the Drako Dragon: a bold new $290,000 electric SUV that can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds.

Our first introduction to Drako was back in 2019 when the company unveiled the Drako GTE, a limited-production all-electric supercar with insane specs.

The San Jose-based company was founded by Dean Drako, better known as the co-founder and CEO of Barracuda Networks, and Shiv Sikand, an electrical engineer and co-founder of IC Manage. They repurposed the chassis of the Fisker Karma to create the electric vehicle.

We got a test ride in the Drako GTE in 2020 and came out impressed by Drako’s quad motor powertrain with each motor capable of a power range of +225 kW to -225 kW.

At the time, we figured that the GTE with the Fisker body was more of a test bed for that impressive powertrain and we expected Drako to launch something else built from the ground up with it.

That something else is the Drako Dragon. It was announced last summer with some teaser images and specs, but now we get the whole unveiling.

Drako Dragon

Again, the Dragon is all about the performance thanks to the insane electric powertrain developed by Drako.

According to the company, it enables a top speed of over 200 mph and a quarter-mile in just 9 seconds:

Just how mind blowing is the performance? There really is nothing that properly compares. Dragon’s four electric motors combine to provide 2,000 horsepower enabling face-stretching 0-60 mph runs of 1.9 seconds, quarter-mile times of 9.0 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 200 mph. With great power comes great responsibility, so Dragon is equipped with carbon ceramic rotors at all four corners. The front brakes use 10-piston calipers on 420-mm discs, while the rear brakes use 6-piston calipers on 410-mm discs.

But Drako already impressed with its performance with the GTE, where the Dragon shines is with the merging of that level of performance with a stunning new design enabled by building the new vehicle from the ground up.

The design is quite unique and bold, but it works for me. Move over Lamborghini Urus, this is the new standard for hyper SUV.

Drako is claiming some first with the Dragon, including being “the world’s first production SUV with a full carbon fiber structure.” The company claims that it will save 50% of the weight of the chassis.

One of the biggest improvements over the GTE is the interior. That’s obviously enabled by the SUV form-factor, but also the fact that the GTE was super limited by the Fisker chassis.

Now as you can put together from the performance and design, the Dragon is not cheap, but at $290,000, it is a significant improvement over the price of the $1 million price tag of the Drako GTE.

Despite the supercar-price, Drako believes that it ramp up production to 5,000 units per year.

The Dragon will be produced in the US with production and deliveries expected to begin in 2026.

Drako has opened reservations today with a $500 deposit for the regular version or a $5,000 deposit for the First Edition model, which is limited to 99 units.

Drako Dragon Specs:

PowertrainQuad Motor Powertrain with Drako DriveOS NanoControl
Horsepower2,000 hp
Acceleration 0 – 60 mph1.9 seconds
Acceleration 1⁄4 mile9.0 seconds
Top SpeedOver 200 mph
Range420 miles (EPA est.)
Fast Charging500 kW capability
BrakesFront: 420mm carbon ceramic rotors and 10 piston calipers
Rear: 410mm carbon ceramic rotors and 6 piston calipers
Wheels23 inch
TiresFront: 285/30/23
Rear: 325/30/23
Length199 inches
Width81 inches
Height63 inches (Cruise suspension setting)
Ground ClearanceTarmac suspension setting: 6.4 inches
Cruise suspension setting: 8.4 inches
Overland suspension setting: 12.4 inches
Towing Capacity3,500 lbs
Curb Weight4,969
Base Price$290,000

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

graphical user interface, website
Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Drako Motors

Drako Motors
Drako Dragon

Drako Dragon

Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert