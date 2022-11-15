Save over $300 on an INFINITY 1500 power station during Growatt’s Black Friday sale

Energy solutions specialist Growatt is back with another amazing deal you’re not going to want to miss out on. Just months after launching its latest top-of-the-line portable power station – the INFINITY 1500 – Growatt is offering Black Friday sale pricing up to $350 off. Not sold yet? Check out what the INFINITY 1500 has to offer for all your portable energy needs, but act quick!

Growatt is back with a new portable power station deal

Growatt is one of the top manufacturers of residential solar and energy storage solutions around the globe. In addition to eleven years of experience developing, manufacturing, and delivering energy solutions to its customers, Growatt also wields a specific level of consistent quality that keeps its customers coming back.

An example of this quest to continuously improve for the good of its customers is Growatt’s recent decision to develop a new line of portable power stations to join to its current lineup of solar technology and PV inverters.

The star of Growatt’s new line of portable power stations is the INFINITY 1500, which launched this past September with much fanfare. To celebrate Black Friday, Growatt is offering major discounts on the INFINITY 1500 – an opportunity you won’t want to miss out on when you realize all this portable power station can deliver.

Product specifications

Whether you’re exploring the outdoors camping, hiking, working remotely, or looking for home energy security during outages or natural disasters, the Growatt INFINITY 1500 comes equipped to handle the situation.

With a battery capacity of 1,512 Wh and a 2,000-watt output from a pure sine wave inverter, this portable station can power or charge a multitude of different electronics. For instance, it can power a TV for nearly nine hours straight before having to replenish or fully-recharge a laptop (65 Wh) 26 times. Its versatility is further demonstrated by its 12 outlets, including a wireless charging pad on top, all of which can be used simultaneously.

At 36.4 lbs (16.5kg), the Growatt INFINITY 1500 is also portable and lightweight, especially when you compare it to other power stations with similar battery capacity on the market today. Here are some other pertinent specs:

Dimensions: 16.5 x 9.1 x 11.3 in (418.7 x 230 x 287 mm)

16.5 x 9.1 x 11.3 in (418.7 x 230 x 287 mm) AC output: 100V~120V, 60Hz, pure sine wave 1,800W, 3,600W surge peak (default) 2,000W, 4,000 surge peak (max)

100V~120V, 60Hz, pure sine wave USB-A: 2 x 12W max (5V, 2.4A)

2 x 12W max (5V, 2.4A) USB-C: 2 x 60W max (5V/9V/15V/20V, 3A)

2 x 60W max (5V/9V/15V/20V, 3A) Quick charge 3.0: 2 x 18W max (5V/9V/12V, 2.4A)

2 x 18W max (5V/9V/12V, 2.4A) Car cigarette lighter: 13.6V, 10A (regulated)

13.6V, 10A (regulated) Lifecycle: Over 800 cycles

If and when your Growatt INFINITY 1500 does run out of power, getting it back to 100% is a snap, and your recharge options are versatile. For instance, fast AC charging capabilities allow the portable power station to completely recharge in two hours (1,500W input). If you don’t need more energy right away, you can replenish your INFINITY 1500 using your vehicle in about 12 hours (12V, 12A).

Say you’re out in the elements, however. Why not harness the free, sustainable energy of the sun? Growatt is a leader in the solar industry after all. By utilizing the INFINITY 1500’s 800W solar input and portable Growatt panels, the power station can fully recharge in just 2.5 hours.

Growatt currently offers solar panels with a wider solar voltage range, again adding to its versatility in sustainable power solutions. The 99% maximum power point tracking (MPPT) on Growatt’s solar panels also ensure their efficiency while significantly reducing energy lost – perfect for any time spent outdoors away from an AC outlet.

In addition to offering dependability and sustainability off the grid, the Growatt INFINITY 1500 can also deliver home energy security as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS). Growatt has adapted its extensive background in residential energy storage solutions into the INFINITY 1500, which delivers a switchover time under 20 milliseconds – suitable for network energy supply and even medical equipment.

Whether it’s an emergency backup scenario or utilizing stored energy during peak demand hours on your local grid, the INFINITY 1500 is built to support you and can be easily managed by the myGro app, whether it’s through Wi-Fi or bluetooth.

As you can see, the Growatt INFINITY 1500 has a lot to offer its owners, and there’s much more to discover when you purchase one of your own. So how much? Lucky for you, Growatt is offering special Black Friday pricing this month that you’re not going to want to miss. Check it out.

Black Friday deals won’t last – get your INFINITY 1500 today

Starting today through the rest of November, Growatt is offering $300 off the INFINITY 1500 portable station on its official website, now yours for only $1,299.

That’s not all either.

These products won’t last forever, especially at these discounted prices, so act now!