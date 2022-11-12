Quick Charge Podcast: November 12, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla opens its EV charge connector in the hope of making it the new standard
- Tesla confirms its Supercharger is way more powerful than previously thought
- Tesla starts rolling wide Full Self-Driving v11 update: exciting and scary
- Tesla plans to import China-made electric cars to US, says questionable report
- Tesla Semi frunk, Megacharger port, and more shown in mobile app integration
- Tesla critics are testing Elon Musk’s new Twitter policy
- Polestar (PSNY) posts first profitable quarter as it races toward 50K deliveries in 2022
- Canoo (GOEV) to begin commercial EV production after acquiring new OKC facility
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments