Quick Charge Podcast: November 8, 2022

- Tesla (TSLA) earns 8 times more per car than Toyota
- Tesla pulls another demand lever in China
- Theron Reever: Electric ATV that will make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad
- Porsche has produced its 100,000th Taycan electric car
- Nikola (NKLA) partners with ChargePoint and will sell entire portfolio of charging solutions to fleets
- 2023 Kia EV6 price starts at $49,795 – $7K more than 2022’s base price
- Foxconn is investing another $70 million in Ohio’s Lordstown Motors to pursue revamped ‘EV program’
- Amazon meeting holiday demand with fleet of over 1,000 Rivian electric vehicle delivery vans
