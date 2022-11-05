Wheel-E Podcast: Gates belt drives, Lectric XP 3.0 drops, funky-looking e-bikes & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes a new best-bang-for-your-buck electric bike known as the Lectric XP 3.0, Gates unveiled a new belt drive system, SONDORS is headed for an IPO, test rides of two upcoming highway-capable affordable electric motorcycles and lots more.

Special Guest this week Jonathan Weinert, PhD Director, Strategic Marketing – Global Mobility at Gates talks to us about the new Moto X5 Belts and all things belt drive. Big thanks to Gates for sponsoring this week’s show.

Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:

