Quick Charge Podcast: November 3, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla price cuts are resulting in cancellations for China EV brands
- Tesla Bot-like humanoid robots could be a $150 billion business, says Goldman Sachs
- GM and Microvast pair up to develop tech to boost battery safety
- BMW electric sales double YOY, soaring EV demand and ‘compelling products’ boost Q3 earnings beat
- Hyundai converts core Kia plant to mass-produce EVs spearheading European campaign
- Nikola Q3 2022 results: 63 Tre BEVs delivered, $24M in revenue, $100M in gross proceeds
- Fisker Q3 results: 62k reservations, 42k units coming in 2023, and a drivable PEAR prototype
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.