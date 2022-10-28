It’s not even November but these major electric bike companies already posted huge Black Friday sales

Remember when Black Friday came right after Thanksgiving? Me neither, and it’s apparently a distant memory for the electric bicycle industry too. But the breakdown in calendar awareness at least means big savings for e-bike riders, as many e-bike brands have launched Early Black Friday deals in late October.

Some of these sales are specifically listed as Early Black Friday deals, while others are just end-of-season sales.

But just like Juliet’s rose, the deals smell just as sweet no matter what they’re called.

Below are some of the best money-saving e-bike sales we could find, but we’ll keep updating this article as we discover more deals.

Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power Bikes has already had some impressive sales as part of an extended Early Black Friday campaign.

Unfortunately, you’re a bit late to snag their RadMission at its $499 price, which was likely the most amazing deal we’ll see all year. But you can still pick up a RadRover 6 Plus for a $700 discount!

The RadRover 6 Plus is one of Rad’s newest e-bikes and introduced a number of novel features for the brand, including dual digital displays and upgraded hydraulic disc brakes.

The fat tire e-bike is perfect for adventure riding, though plenty of people actually use it for city commuting. The fat tires may be off-road optimized, but that same plush ride helps smooth out potholes in urban jungles too.

Juiced Bikes

Juiced Bikes has a pretty amazing deal of up to $900 off the original CrossCurrent X electric bike. Designed for slicing through the city, this e-bike maxes out the legal limits for power and speed, bringing you right up to 28 mph and making quick work of your commute.

It also comes with lights, a rear rack, fenders, and pretty much anything else an e-bike commuter could need.

The bike’s MSRP of $2,399 has been slashed to just $1,499 for the step-over and step-through versions.

Aventon

Aventon’s OG e-bikes are currently having a $300 off sale as part of the company’s Early Black Friday festivities. The Aventon Level V1 is marked down to just $1,499 (compared to the next-gen model at $1,949).

We’ve long been impressed with the build quality of Aventon’s e-bikes. While they’ve added some awesome features such as frame-integrated lighting and new app support to most of their bikes, the OG models are still every bit as good as we found them to be when we first reviewed them, and they can save you some serious cash.

Ride1Up

Ride1Up has plenty of e-bike sales going on across almost its entire line of urban electric bicycles. You can check out the entire list here.

But if you’re looking for some of the best deals, you should check out the $250 off the 500 Series, which brings it down to $1,145, and the $300 off the Ride1Up LMT’D, which brings that down to $1,595.

We’ve reviewed nearly every e-bike in Ride1Up’s lineup and the company’s overarching theme is quality, high-performance urban electric bikes for several hundred dollars less than you’d expect to find at pretty much any other major retailer.

Gocycle

Gocycle’s premium electric folding bikes combine exotic materials with sophisticated engineering from former McClaren designer and company founder Richard Thorpe.

I’ve tested multiple versions of Gocycle’s e-bike models over the years, but the Gocycle G4 is one of my favorites.

The bike is normally priced at $3,999 but has been discounted a whopping $800, bringing it down to just $3,199. For a premium e-bike like this, that’s a steal of a deal.

It isn’t going to compete on power or range compared to some of the massive folding e-bikes we’ve seen before, but it’s lighter, easier to ride, quicker to fold, and will likely last years longer.

There’s more to come!

It’s (obviously) still quite early, and so we fully expect more premature Black Friday sales to be announced.

We’ll be sure to update this post continuously as we find them, so it’s probably a good idea to check back regularly over the next few weeks.

