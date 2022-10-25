Quick Charge Podcast: October 25, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla expands ‘high-volume’ hiring in Quebec amid rumors of a factory
- The sounds of a Tesla: A guide to sounds your electric car makes
- Tesla is rumored to be looking to invest in Mexico
- Magna will invest $500 million to expand EV facilities and bring over 1,500 new jobs to Michigan
- Lotus unveils Eletre all-electric hyper-SUV starting around $95K that goes 0-60 in under 3 seconds
- Bosch dives deeper into the EV industry with +$260M electric motor expansion
- Hyundai grew EV sales by 27% in Q3, but foreign automaker demand drop ‘seems inevitable’ in US
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.