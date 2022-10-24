Quick Charge Podcast: October 24, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) pulls demand levers in China, launches referral program and cuts prices
- Tesla releases software update with improved charging efficiency and more
- 2023 Kia Niro EV price announced – starts at $39,450, available this month
- Ford CEO shares F-150 Lightning’s official 0-60 mph under 4-seconds, faster than originally promised
- Toyota struggles with EV shift, considers changing plans due to Tesla
- Rivian (RIVN)halts powered tonneau cover production to redesign it (U: statement)
- XPeng 1024 Tech Day 2022 recap: Neural net autonomous driving, robotaxis, and ‘flying car’ footage
