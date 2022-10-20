GM’s community EV charging program has its first North American dealer

The first General Motors dealership in North America officially installed Level 2 EV chargers Thursday morning as part of GM’s Dealer Community Charging Program.

General Motors revealed its Dealer Community Charging Program a year ago, with plans to install up to 40,000 Level 2 chargers across North America.

The program is an extension of its Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem, intended to expand EV charging access, particularly in “underserved, rural, and urban communities” where charging options are limited.

Through the community program, GM will partner with its dealers to install Ultium-branded Level 2 charging stations in their communities, including at workplaces, apartments, condos, colleges, universities, and entertainment venues.

In addition, GM says it will work with “policymakers, community leaders, and industry groups” to accelerate the deployment, improving charging access for those that may not have home charging options.

GM jumpstarted the program by giving its EV dealers up to 10 charging stations while helping them apply for incentives and other funding options to further speed up the process.

Just under a year later, we are hearing the first EV chargers have been officially installed at its first North American dealership under the program.

The first GM EV community charger installed under the dealer program Source: OnFocus News

The first dealership takes part in GM’s community EV charging initiative

According to a new report from OnFocus News, Wheelers Family Auto Group in Marshfield, Wisconsin, is the first dealership in the United States or Canada to install the infrastructure.

The first GM EV charger was installed this morning at Wildwood Park. Mary Jo Wheeler-Schueller, the dealership owner, said:

This is the first one in North America. To offer this will put Marshfield on the map. This is a great stop for people commuting from other areas to stop and check out our community and what Marshfield has to offer.

Daniel Wheeler, co-owner, added that “there are not a lot of chargers” in Central Wiscon and they have a “ton of people” commuting north, suggesting the charger can help draw these people in while giving them another option to charge up. The chargers are not exclusive to GM vehicles. Anyone EV will be able to use them.

The news report adds the dealership has worked with GM to purchase five EV charging stations for $4,447 each, or $22,245 total.

According to GM, around 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a GM dealer, making them a good place to add EV charging options. For dealers and communities, it can help drive additional traffic, as Nicolas Kumm, GM at Marshfield Utilities, explains:

EV charging is a means for economic development. Businesses in the downtown, parks, and zoo located near EV chargers will see increased foot traffic as EV owners visit these locations while their EV is charging. In addition, the charging opportunities will draw regional travelers through the area that may have just skipped our community on their travels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.